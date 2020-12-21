19.8 C
Doha
Monday, December 21, 2020
Authorities issue new guidelines for male massage centres

By Menatalla Ibrahim

The new regulations aim to protect consumers’ rights and to promote a safe business environment, according to the ministry of commerce.

Exhausted and need to relax? Say no more.

Qatar’s ministry of commerce has unveiled a new initiative for organising male massage salons.

It comes within its framework of implementing the necessary measures to protect consumers’ rights and to promote a safe business environment, the ministry said in a statement. 

Massage shops for men are now required to have a glass front and can not tinted, anything that prevents the view of people inside the store is prohibited. 

The ministry also announced that massage services are to be carried out separately from barbershop services, in addition to allowing the service only during business hours, which are between 8 am and 9 pm.

Read also: First vaccine batch to arrive in Qatar on Monday.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, all outlets are required to take necessary health measures, including regularly cleaning the premises and all equipment, in addition to taking care of personal hygiene. 

Furthermore, all employees should obtain medical certificates that state they are “free from contagious diseases and are qualified to offer massage services.” 

All new regulations, including preventative measures, must be followed and adhered to, the ministry stressed. 

