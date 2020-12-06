26.8 C
Doha
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Authorities urge people to limit their time inside malls

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Source: Preacher lad/ Wikimedia

Qatar’s health ministry is asking people not to spend too long inside malls as the country continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

With COVID-19 numbers steadily declining in the country, Qatar’s ministry of health is urging all citizens and residents to limit the time they spend in malls in order to ensure the curve remains flattened. 

In a tweet, the ministry released an infographic of all health precautionary measures that must be taken in shopping malls, including maintaining social distance, wearing a mask at all times, and limiting the time spent in indoor outlets. 

The guidelines aim to limit the chance of infection and prevent a second wave hitting the country. 

Read also: Ministry of Education releases guidelines for exams.

The ministry also tweeted guidelines for social gatherings, urging people to refrain from physical contact including handshakes, hugging and kissing. 

There are currently 2484 active cases in Qatar, according to the ministry of health. In the past month, daily reported cases have been less than 300, indicating a potential second wave is unlikely.

Read also: Qatar’s 97% COVID-19 recovery rate ‘highest in region’

In September, Qatar recorded a 97.15% COVID-19 recovery rate since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with 13,4950 recovered cases up to date.

Last month, the Government Communications Office said that the commitment from Qatar’s community, along with the exceptional efforts of healthcare workers have greatly assisted in the decline of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The concerted efforts of healthcare workers and the commitment of all members of society to precautionary measures has limited the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the GCO highlighted in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We have witnessed a fall in active COVID-19 cases in the State of Qatar to less than 3,000,” read the tweet.

 

