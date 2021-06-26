Bahrain seals last spot for FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Kuwait

The Gulf country will now face host Qatar, Iraq, and Oman in Group A in November.

Bahrain has secured the last spot for the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar after pulling a 2-0 win over neighbouring Gulf country, Kuwait.

Just when hope was almost lost, Bahrain’s Ali Haram scored a much-awaited goal in the 73rd minute, earning loud roars from cheerful fans at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Throughout the match, the teams kept everyone on their toes, missing several chances to dominate the game before finally clinching the last spot in the first-ever FIFA Arab Cup.

Although Kuwait remained defiant in the second half, Helio Sousa’s side later solidified its place with a spectacular goal by Sayed Hashim from close range during extra time, essentially putting the contest to bed.

The victorious team will now face Qatar, Iraq and Oman in Group A in the tournament, which begins on 30 November.

The single knockout fixtures kicked off on June 19 in Doha and saw the 14 lowest-ranked countries (of the 23 participating sides) on the April 2021 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking competing for a spot in the final stage.

Bahrain, Mauritania Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan, Jordan, Oman emerged victorious and will be back to the Gulf country soon for the main tournament.

Group A schedule

Qatar will kick off the tournament on November 30, facing qualifier match-winner Bahrain- at 1 pm Doha time.

Meanwhile, Iraq will play in the same round with the other qualifier winner, Oman.

In the second round, host Qatar will face Oman again on December 3 at 4pm Doha time, while Iraq will play Bahrain for a chance to win the title.

Qatar’s national team will then meet its Iraqi counterpart at 10pm on December 6 and Bahrain will face off Oman in the same round.

The long-awaited tournament will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities a year before Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup.

Matches will take place at six Qatar stadiums, most of which are complete, while others are in the final stages of construction.

The finals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 and the 2022 World Cup are set to take place on the same date, 18 December, but one year apart. This also comes in conjunction with Qatar’s National Day.

Kuwait, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Libya were kicked out in the single knockout fixtures this week after a strong battle for spots in the tournament.

