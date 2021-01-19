21.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
[Creative Commons]

Analysts will see this as yet another antagonising move by Manama which has so far appeared resistant to GCC reconciliation.

The Bahraini Official Gazette announced that authorities had seized 130 properties belonging to the children of Sheikh Khalid bin Nasser bin Abdulla Al Missned’s, the maternal cousins of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to the the gazette, where authorities publish such decisions making them legally binding, the Bahraini Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning announced that it seized the properties in Manama “in order to expand government facilities as requested by the Ministry of Interior”.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the aforementioned law, this announcement is considered an official notice to the owners, and the owners can contact the Ministry through its email for all the details related to the matter,” the announcement added.

News reports stated that Al Missned is Sheikh Tamim’s maternal uncle—the brother of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

While no Qatari official has commented on the matter yet, this latest development will be viewed as part of the Manama’s continued provocative moves towards Doha. Despite signing the Al Ula Declaration which ended the dispute between the Gulf state and its neighbours— Bahrain has continued to behave in a way that analysts have described as resistant to GCC reconciliation.

Read also: Is Bahrain playing the role of saboteur in GCC reconciliation?

In a recent incident, Qatar arrested Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Ibrahim Al Hadad and several others for breaching its territorial waters, it was the third time Bahraini vessels and nationals trespassed into Qatari territory within the space of a month.

Qatar later released Al Hadad as well as Bahraini citizens Mohammed Yousif Al Dossairi and fisherman Habib Abas, the latter was arrested in a separate incident on December 3rd.

Although Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have resumed direct flights to and from Qatar, Manama has still not given the go-ahead for air travel to Doha.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

beIN Sports: ‘No change’ in Saudi situation

Doha News Team - 0
Sources tell Doha News that Saudi Arabia is still "in the process of" unblocking the world's biggest sports network. On Monday evening the Reuters news...
Read more
Events

Qatar’s biggest carnival of the year starts this weekend

Ameera AlSaid - 0
Al Khor carnival will feature rides, food vendors and a bazaar.  With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, and more events taking place across the country, Qatar's...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar says it’s time the Gulf start talks with Iran

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha's Foreign Minister urges former blockading states to initiate a dialogue with Tehran. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani says he's confident a...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

A Doha News Special! On set with Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie...

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making.  Award-winning English film director, producer and...

Qatar discovers historical archaeological remains in Lusail

Culture

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Culture

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

New On The Scene

Pre-COVID air travel level unlikely before 2024: Qatar Airways CEO

Travel

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.