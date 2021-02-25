22.4 C
Doha
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Bahrain sends envoy to deliver official invitation after ‘media invite’ ignored

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Bahrain News Agency

The invitation comes after news of Doha declining to respond to a previous invitation which it said was not sent per protocol but rather through the media.

A Bahraini official made a visit to Qatar on Wednesday to deliver an official invitation for talks to resolve pending issues between the two Gulf states, Manama’s state news agency [BNA] announced.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Regional and GCC Affairs Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar delivered a message from Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Read also: GCC chief explains why Qatar has yet to respond to Bahrain

This was the first official Bahraini visit of its kind to Qatar since the 41st GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia, which saw the end of the three-year-long Gulf crisis that was triggered by an illegal blockade on Doha by Manama, Riyadh, Cairo and Abu Dhabi.

The visit also comes amid escalations between the two countries that started before the GCC reconciliation and dragged on even after the signing of the accord.

Previous invitation

In a previous invitation sent in January to Qatar, Bahrain invited the Gulf state to resolve pending issues between the two states. However, experts told Doha News that invitation was shunned by authorities in Doha because it was sent via the media, not officially.

“It clearly doesn’t seem to make sense to Qatari officials that, during escalations and ongoing attempts to taint Qatar as aggressive in the eyes of Bahraini society, that Doha would receive an invitation to send an official delegation for talks,” Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, Assistant Professor of Political Sociology at Qatar University, told Doha News.

Among the provocations by Manama include repeated breaches of territorial waters and airspace, as well as seizing 130 properties reportedly belonging to relatives of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Despite Bahrain’s provocations, the Gulf state accused Qatar of “obstructing the work of the “GCC”. But with the recent visit, it appears that there are signs of hope towards true Qatari-Bahraini reconciliation.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Quarantine policy for children of vaccinated parents ‘under review’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Ministry officials said a decision regarding quarantine policies for children of vaccinated parents will be publicised soon. The Ministry of Public Health is reviewing quarantining...
Read more
Politics

Qatar welcomes ICC ruling on Israel war crimes probe

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar reiterates its strongest stance against injustices towards Palestinians in hopes to achieve justice and fairness. Qatar has expressed support for an International Criminal Court's...
Read more
Sports

Bayern Munich CEO hits back at Qatar rights criticism

Sana Hussain - 0
When asked about Bayern Munich's involvement with Qatar, the CEO of the club applauded recent progress made in the Gulf state. German football club Bayern...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Vaccine Passport?: Where you can travel if you’ve been vaccinated

Hala Abdallah - 0
Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19? Here are some destinations that don't require you to quarantine! Qatar's health authorities on Thursday confirmed residents that have...

Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online

News

Al Sadd’s Akram Afif penalised for post-game comments

Sports

‘No restrictions’ on bikinis for beach volleyball in Qatar

Sports

‘Isn’t it enough our parents abandoned us?’ Complaints emerge from Qatar’s...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.