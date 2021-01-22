Bahraini FM accuses Qatar of not wanting to resolve differences

The statement comes amid ongoing escalations between Bahrain and Qatar, despite the signing of the Al Ula Declaration.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani said that Qatar has not taken any initiative in resolving outstanding issues with Manama.

“Qatar didn’t show after the Al Ula Summit any initiative to solve pending problems with Bahrain,” said Al Zayani.

Last week, Al Zayani “invited” Qatar to engage in dialogue to resolve outstanding issues between the two neighbouring states.

According to the Bahraini News Agency, Manama’s foreign ministry invited its counterpart in Doha to “send an official delegation as soon as possible” to proceed with talks that would specifically address issues that have not been settled between the two sides.

However analysts say the messaging coming from Manama contradicts the actions its government has been taking.

Tension has been escalating over the past few months, with Bahrain beaching Qatar’s territorial waters on several occasions.

One of the more prominent incidents involved the arrest of Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Ibrahim Al Hadad, who was released last week by Qatari authorities for beaching its waters. Manama has not only trespassed into Qatar’s waters, but an incident late last year saw Bahraini fighter-jets enter Qatari airspace, that resulted in Doha lodging a formal complaint with the United Nations.

More recently, Bahrain seized 130 properties belonging the family of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in what many have seen as another attempt to provoke Doha.

According to analysts, Bahrain has been reportedly showing less enthusiasm towards the GCC reconciliation even after it signed the Al Ula declaration, which ended the blockade, it’s head of state refused to attend the signing ceremony in Saudi Arabia and until now the Gulf country refuses to reinstate direct flights to and from Qatar.

