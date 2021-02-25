22.4 C
Doha
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Bayern Munich CEO hits back at Qatar rights criticism

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge | Source: Twitter

When asked about Bayern Munich’s involvement with Qatar, the CEO of the club applauded recent progress made in the Gulf state.

German football club Bayern Munich’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said a great deal more could be achieved by way of dialogue than a “permanently critical attitude” when German media asked him about his club’s involvement in Qatar. 

Media and fans alike had raised questions about Bayern Munich’s ties with the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, who critics have slammed due to alleged “human rights violations.” 

“If you look at the developments in Qatar since they’ve been involved in football, the country is developing,” the chief executive said. 

“Everybody who deals with the Gulf States will confirm to you that, in terms of developments regarding human rights and workers’ rights, Qatar has made steps in the right direction,” he added, highlighting the reforms made by the country with regards to the Kafala system. 

Qatar has engaged in sweeping reforms since rights organisations have shed light on its widespread mistreatment of migrant workers.

In the past year alone, the government introduced several historic labour reforms to tackle unjust treatment of migrant workers across the country, including ditching the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), dismantling the controversial kafala system completely and providing protection for workers in the country.

Read also: Qatar says labour reforms ‘far from complete’ following Amnesty ‘Reality Check’ migrant report

Authorities also set a minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals (QAR), which applies for all workers of all nationalities in both, private and governmental sectors, including domestic workers.

“Since 2010, there has been a consistent decline in the mortality rate as a result of the health and safety reforms we have introduced,” Government Communications Office said in a statement to Doha News, noting there are strict punishments, including jail time, for business owners who violate safety standards or limits on summer working hours.”

Though the reforms were considered significant, the government has also admitted “more work needs to be done.”

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Quarantine policy for children of vaccinated parents ‘under review’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Ministry officials said a decision regarding quarantine policies for children of vaccinated parents will be publicised soon. The Ministry of Public Health is reviewing quarantining...
Read more
Politics

Qatar welcomes ICC ruling on Israel war crimes probe

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar reiterates its strongest stance against injustices towards Palestinians in hopes to achieve justice and fairness. Qatar has expressed support for an International Criminal Court's...
Read more
Politics

Bahrain sends envoy to deliver official invitation after ‘media invite’ ignored

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The invitation comes after news of Doha declining to respond to a previous invitation which it said was not sent per protocol but rather...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Vaccine Passport?: Where you can travel if you’ve been vaccinated

Hala Abdallah - 0
Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19? Here are some destinations that don't require you to quarantine! Qatar's health authorities on Thursday confirmed residents that have...

Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online

News

Al Sadd’s Akram Afif penalised for post-game comments

Sports

‘No restrictions’ on bikinis for beach volleyball in Qatar

Sports

‘Isn’t it enough our parents abandoned us?’ Complaints emerge from Qatar’s...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.