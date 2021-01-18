21.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

beIN Sports: ‘No change’ in Saudi situation

By Doha News Team

-

Top StoriesNews

Sources tell Doha News that Saudi Arabia is still “in the process of” unblocking the world’s biggest sports network.

On Monday evening the Reuters news agency reported that Saudi authorities had ublocked access in the Kingdom to the Qatari owned  beIN Sports network. Sources in Riyadh had also confirmed to Doha News that cafe’s in the Saudi capital were showing English Premier League games on the broadcaster’s channel. beIN has been blocked in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the 2017 blockade on Qatar.

However it has since transpired that the block on beIN has not been lifted and that those accessing the channel were able to do so using other means.

There is currently no change to beIN SPORTS’ situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, we are hopeful of positive moves to fully allow beIN back into the country following the recent political reconciliation,” a beIN Media Group spokesperson told Doha News on Tuesday.

BeoutQ piracy

Shortly after the 2017 blockade, the Qatari broadcaster was blocked to hundreds of thousands of subscribers in Saudi Arabia.

Two months later, Saudi-based outfit beoutQ, began broadcasting content stolen from beIn. The signal was transmitted using Saudi Arabia-based communications satellite operator, Arabsat.

BeoutQ’s sophisticated theft of intellectual property developed when it launched set-top boxes and started selling subscription packages to air English, Italian, Spanish and German football games.

Read also: Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

The channel also pirated numerous international sporting events including Super Bowl LII, the UEFA Champions League Final, the NBA Finals, multiple Formula 1 races, and all 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a joint statement by FIFA, the AFC, UEFA, the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, LFP and the Premier League on the MarkMonitor publication of an investigative report into the operations of beoutQ, they said:

“The report confirms without question that beoutQ’s pirate broadcasts have been transmitted using satellite infrastructure owned and operated by Arabsat. Cutting off its access to transmission services would be a major step in the fight to stop beoutQ. We all, individually and collectively, remain committed to bringing an end to international sports piracy.”

In June, the World Trade Organisation ruled in favour of beIN Sports in a dispute over the piracy charges.

The ruling, piracy charges and concerns over the kingdom’s human rights record led to the scrapping of a £300 million ($390,930,000) Saudi bid to purchase an 80 percent stake in Premier League team, Newcastle United.

Block expected to be lifted soon

While the network’s website is still blocked in Saudi Arabia and its offices shut, a source with knowledge told Doha News that the Kingdom is in fact “in the process” of paving the way for the network to operate once again.

Questions still remain however about the beOutQ piracy network and whether Saudi Arabia will pay compensation for the millions of dollars beIN lost as a result.

 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Analysts will see this as yet another antagonising move by Manama which has so far appeared resistant to GCC reconciliation. The Bahraini Official Gazette announced...
Read more
News

Vaccine certificates to become “new norm” says Al Baker

Sana Hussain - 0
Vaccine certificates in Qatar can be accessed online on the MyHealth Patient Portal Several countries will require people to provide vaccine certificates in order to...
Read more
Events

Qatar’s biggest carnival of the year starts this weekend

Ameera AlSaid - 0
Al Khor carnival will feature rides, food vendors and a bazaar.  With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, and more events taking place across the country, Qatar's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

A Doha News Special! On set with Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie...

Sana Hussain - 0
Doha News sits down with Hollywood producer Guy Ritchie in an exclusive interview where we talk all things film-making.  Award-winning English film director, producer and...

Qatar discovers historical archaeological remains in Lusail

Culture

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Culture

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

New On The Scene

Pre-COVID air travel level unlikely before 2024: Qatar Airways CEO

Travel

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.