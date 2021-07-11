37.2 C
Doha
Sunday, July 11, 2021
beIN SPORTS secures 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup broadcasting rights 

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[CONCACAF]

beIN SPORTS will be broadcasting the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Qatar-based beIN SPORTS has become the exclusive broadcaster for the much-awaited 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup in several countries, beIN MEDIA GROUP confirmed on Saturday.

The matches will be streamed in France, Turkey and across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

The tournament will be taking place at 11 stadiums across eight US metropolitan areas starting on 11 July till 1 August. The preliminary round of the 2021 Gold Cup was held in Miami between 2-6 July.

In a statement, beIN SPORTS confirmed this would be “the first edition of the tournament in which VAR will be used”.

This means that this year’s cup will allow a qualified referee to watch the match on different screens to view slow-motion replays in order to advise the on-field referee and point out infringements.  

16 countries will be participating in the Cup including reigning Asian champion Qatar as a special guest. 

The 16 teams are split into four groups, with the Qatari team placed in Group D with Honduras, Panama, Grenada. 

The top two finishers in each of the four groups will qualify to the quarterfinals. 

Read also: Qatar Airways widens its horizons with Concacaf sponsorship

Gold Cup fans will be able to watch tonight’s match between Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago at 5:00am Mecca Time exclusively on beIN’s Premium 1 channel. 

Qatar will play on 14 July against Panama for the first time in the cup’s history as an invited guest. The match will kick off at 2:00am.

Earlier, Qatar Airways announced a partnership with the Confederation of North, Central America ­­­­­­­and Caribbean Football Association (Concacaf) to become the official airline for this season’s tournament.

This comes as the host country of the FIFA 2022 World Cup continues efforts to build its domestic sporting industry ahead of the mega tournament next year. 

