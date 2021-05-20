Biden ‘can no longer’ publicly support Israel as ceasefire calls intensify: Axios

“I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed,” the Hamas political official told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV.

“I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement.”

An Egyptian security source also said that there was an agreement on the principles of the ceasefire by all sides, with more secret negotiations taking place as Israel continues its offensive on Gaza.

However, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv’s public radio, “Kan” that a ceasefire would not be achieved on Friday.

“No. We are definitely seeing very significant international pressure…we will finish the operation when we decide we have attained our goals,” said Cohen.

Meanwhile, an Al Jazeera report said UN Middle East Peace Envoy Tor Wennesland was in meetings with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a phone call with Blinken about the ongoing Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The diplomats spoke about “efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, in light of the tragic loss of civilian life”, according to the US Department of State.

The statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MoFA] said Al Thani called for “urgent action by the international community to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Despite Doha, Cairo and Riyadh’s foreign ministers’ discussions with Blinken, there have been no signs of progress, with Netanyahu continuing to carry out airstrikes on Gaza. Hundreds of unarmed families and children have been killed.