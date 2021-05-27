Blinken thanks Qatar for securing Gaza ceasefire

The phone call comes almost a week since a Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire was implemented on Friday, stopping the 11-day bombardment of the city.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held a phone call with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

Important call today with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ about the work to maintain the ceasefire and mobilize the international community to advance humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 27, 2021

According to US spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken thanked Al Thani for Qatar’s “assistance in helping to secure the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza”.

The US state secretary also stressed the importance of joint international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza.

“The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region, including Qatar’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations,” Price added.

The comments came as Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pledged $500 million to help rebuild the besieged Strip after the days-long Israeli offensive destroyed much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

The phone call comes almost a week since the Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire in Gaza was implemented, a crucial more that ended an 11-day Israeli bombardment that killed 248 Palestinians including 66 children.

Despite the truce, Israel’s attacks on Palestinians have continued.

Earlier this week, Palestinian academics, writers and activists warned of a two-day wave of Israeli mass arrests of Palestinians as part of what was described as Israel’s described as “law and order” campaign, targeting minors and youths.

Israeli occupation forces continued to raid houses of Palestinians and shooting at civilians in their own homes, while carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaigns in several Palestinian areas, including Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

