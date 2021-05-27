37 C
Doha
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Blinken thanks Qatar for securing Gaza ceasefire

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
[Twitter / SecBlinken]

The phone call comes almost a week since a Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire was implemented on Friday, stopping the 11-day bombardment of the city.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held a phone call with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

According to US spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken thanked Al Thani for Qatar’s “assistance in helping to secure the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza”.

The US state secretary also stressed the importance of joint international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza.

“The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region, including Qatar’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations,” Price added.

The comments came as Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pledged $500 million to help rebuild the besieged Strip after the days-long Israeli offensive destroyed much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

The phone call comes almost a week since the Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire in Gaza was implemented, a crucial more that ended an 11-day Israeli bombardment that killed 248 Palestinians including 66 children.

Read also: Blinken: US to continue consultations with Israel over return to nuclear deal

Despite the truce, Israel’s attacks on Palestinians have continued.

Earlier this week, Palestinian academics, writers and activists warned of a two-day wave of Israeli mass arrests of Palestinians as part of what was described as Israel’s described as “law and order” campaign, targeting minors and youths.

Israeli occupation forces continued to raid houses of Palestinians and shooting at civilians in their own homes, while carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaigns in several Palestinian areas, including Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Hamas says won’t touch ‘single cent’ of aid to rebuild Gaza

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar was a key mediator in ending the 11-day Israeli bombardment of the illegally besieged Gaza Strip. Hamas' Gaza Strip leader, Yahya Sinwar, vowed the...
Read more
COVID-19

Biden orders US intelligence to review coronavirus origins

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A team of global scientists, led by the World Health Organisation were sent to Wuhan earlier this year to discover the origins of...
Read more
COVID-19

Most kids with inflammatory Covid-19 syndrome recover within 6 months: study

Hala Abdallah - 0
While the Covid-19 related condition could be ‘deadly’, diagnosed children are likely to recover after 6 months, according to a study.  As Covid-19 infections among...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.