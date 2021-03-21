26.8 C
Doha
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Qatar 2022

‘Bonocle’ invention to give visually-impaired access to 2022 World Cup using Braille

By Farah AlSharif

-

NewsQatar 2022
Source: LOC

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s (SC) flagship innovation programme has invented a new solution for impaired fans.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be fit for the visually impaired, the organising body confirmed, announcing a new device that will make the beautiful game more accessible for fans.

The invention, named “Bonocle” is a product of the SC’s flagship innovation programme, Challenge 22, and works to convert digital content to into Braille, which allows fans with visual impairments to access content.

The founders, Ramy and Abdulrazek, started Bonocle off as a university project when the latter broke his hand and needed support from a special needs centre to complete his academic work.

After speaking to visually impaired students, Abdelrazek gained a better understanding of the hurdles to accessing content. From there, Bonocle was born.

Read also: Love is not blind: Wife brings match to life for visually-impaired Al Ahly fan

“Bonocle will enable the blind community all over the world to experience the World Cup in 2022 in new ways that were never available before. It will improve their ability to move around Doha with fewer restrictions, and more freedom to navigate and interact,” said the founders.

Challenge 22 has received more than 1,400 applications to-date from entrepreneurs, innovators and start-ups from all over the Middle East and North Africa. Those that are successful through the application process receive financial support to help deliver their products to market.

How does it work? Watch below!

