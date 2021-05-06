BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Qatar finance minister over corruption charges

There was no further information disclosed regarding the arrest.
Qatar’s Public Prosecutor ordered the arrest of the country’s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef over charges including abuse of public funds and power.
Al Emadi is set to be questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation into embezzlement of public funds and misuse of authority, Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the office of the prosecutor general.
According to QNA, the reports involved abuse of public funds and power.