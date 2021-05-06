BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Qatar finance minister over corruption charges

There was no further information disclosed regarding the arrest.

Qatar’s Public Prosecutor ordered the arrest of the country’s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef over charges including abuse of public funds and power.

Al Emadi is set to be questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation into embezzlement of public funds and misuse of authority, Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the office of the prosecutor general.

According to QNA, the reports involved abuse of public funds and power.

The finance minister was previously lauded for his quick reaction in the wake of the blockade.

Al-Emadi assumed his position as the finance minister a day after Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani became the leader of Qatar in June 2013. As chief executive of Qatar National Bank from 2007 to 2013, Al-Emadi worked to transform the institute into the region’s biggest lender. He currently serves as chairman of the bank’s board as well as the president of the executive board of Qatar Airways. He also sits on the board of Qatar investment Authority.

Corruption watchdog Transparency International ranks Qatar among the least corrupt in the region in 2020, with a score of 63 out of 100.

This is a developing story. More to follow.