Tuesday, January 5, 2021
BREAKING: Full diplomatic relations to be restored between Qatar, blockading GCC states

By Doha News Team

Qatar will see full diplomatic relations restored between Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Manama and Cairo, authorities confirmed.

Full diplomatic relations between Qatar and its neighbouring Gulf states will be restored, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The restoration of relations include all former blockading countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Airspace will now be open to Qatar and relations shall return to normal, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday.

“What happened today is… the closure of the folder of all points of difference and a full return of diplomatic relations,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a press conference to conclude the landmark regional summit.

The remarks came just hour after Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a declaration to end the Gulf dispute during a ceremony at the 41st GCC Summit.

The Al-Ula declaration, signed in the presence of Gulf leaders and senior US advisor, Jared Kushner, ensures the end of the GCC crisis over a shared desire for unity within the council.

On Monday evening, Saudi Arabia announced a major breakthrough in the dispute when it announced a lifting of an embargo on Qatar by opening its shared land and sea borders, as well as its airspace for Qatar Airways.

News

