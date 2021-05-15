31.8 C
Doha
Saturday, May 15, 2021
BREAKING: Israeli airstrikes destroy media building housing Al Jazeera, global outlets

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top Stories
[Al Jazeera]

Israeli missiles have just levelled a building in Gaza that housed offices belonging to Al Jazeera, The Associated Press, as well as other global media outlets.

Israeli airstrikes in the besieged Gaza Strip destroyed a 13-floor building housing offices of the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network as well as US news agency The Associated Press in the besieged Gaza Strip, shocking videos showed.

The Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza has now been completed demolished by Israel’s military, which had reportedly issued a warning an hour ahead of the attack. As of yet, no casualties have been reported though the building was also known to hold dozens of residential apartments.

Reporting the news, the AP described it as “the latest step by the military to silence reporting from the territory”.

The attack comes as the death toll continues to climb with at least 140 Palestinians, including 39 children and 22 women killed by indiscriminate Israeli bombardment on the strip.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story house in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, killing 8 children and 2 women from the same extended family.

Palestinian resident of Gaza Mohammed Hadidi lost four of his children as well as his wife in the airstrikes. Only his 5-month-old son is known to have survived.

Meanwhile, two Palestinian children were burned in their homes after Israeli settlers set fire to a home using Molotov cocktail bombs.

Read also: Pro-Palestine censorship on social media is nothing new

Israel has continued to bombard the Gaza strip, described to be the world’s largest open air prison. Thousands of Gazan families have been forced to flee airstrikes in recent days, while others in occupied territories face forced expulsion by armed Israeli settlers.

Palestinians and supporters around the world are marking Saturday May 15 with mass protests and rallies in remembrances of the Palestinian exodus, more commonly known as the Nakbawhich saw the expulsion of over 700,000 Palestinians from their indigenous land in 1948.

