34 C
Doha
Friday, October 30, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

BREAKING: Qatar prosecutes those accused of ordering strip search on women passengers

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
For illustrative purposes only [File Photo]

The country said it will hold to account those involved in non-consensual examination of women at the airport.

Qatar confirmed it is prosecuting a number of people involved in the invasive physical examination of women passengers at Hamad International Airport.

The incident sparked global outrage after it was revealed that authorities conducted the strip search amid a hasty hunt for a woman thought to be the mother of a child found abandoned in one of HIA’s toilets.

The Government Communications Office [GCO] in a statement on Friday condemned the violation of the women’s rights, who were on the flight from Doha to Australia on October 2.

“The preliminary investigation into the attempted murder of a newborn baby found in a very serious condition at Hamad International Airport (HIA), and the subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated,” the GCO statement said.

“Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office” the statement added.

The statement failed however to identify those being referred to the prosecutors office, with concerns being raised over whether or not those who ordered the strip search would be held accountable or simply the paramedics who carried out the physical examination.

“Following the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, specialised task forces are reviewing and identifying any potential gaps in the procedures and protocols followed at Hamad International Airport, in order to address them and ensure that any violations are avoided in the future,” the statement added.

The State of Qatar apologised for what some female travellers went through as a result of the measures, it concluded, noting the incident was the first of its kind and is “wholly inconsistent with Qatar’s culture and values.”

Read also: EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby discovered at airport

Australia has been particularly vocal about the issue because 13 of its nationals were among the woman who forcibly underwent the invasive physical examination. 

The incident triggered an online backlash after the news broke on Australian television on Sunday, with 7News Agency describing it as a “horrific violation” of women’s rights.

“It is distressing and disturbing and a gross violation of these women’s human rights,” Samantha Klintworth, Director of Amnesty International Australia, told 7News. “There needs to be a thorough and independent investigation and all of those involved need to be held to account.”

On Wednesday, Doha launched an immediate inquiry into the case, which also saw an abandoned baby found in one of the toilets at Qatar’s main airport.

“This was the first instance of an abandoned infant being discovered in such a condition at HIA – this egregious and life-threatening violation of the law triggered an immediate search for the parents, including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found.

“While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveler caused by this action” read a statement GCO.

Earlier this week, Doha News obtained exclusive CCTV footage which showed the moments after the abandoned baby was found dumped in a trash can in what appears to have been an attempted murder.

A source has confirmed that the mother, whose identity is yet to be known, had delivered the baby on her own in the toilets at Doha’s main airport. She then put the live baby girl in a bag and dumped her in a bin before proceeding to cover her with tissues in an attempt to conceal the newborn.

The baby girl is now safe and in the care of social workers in Qatar as authorities search for the mother.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:14

The Round Up | 29 Oct 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on The Round Up today 🇹🇷 Calls to replace French products with Turkish goods 🇴🇲 Oman receives $1bn financial aid from Qatar 📈 Qatar University...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar condemns attacks in Saudi Arabia, France

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar condemns the stabbing attack that took place in France as well as an assault on the French embassy in the Saudi Arabia's Jeddah,...
Read more
News

Qatar University jumps to third place regionally: QS World Ranking

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf country’s main university has jumped one place higher in comparison to last year’s ranking. Qatar University (QU) has jumped to third place in...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

Outrage as women strip searched after abandoned baby discovered at Qatar...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Australian government demands answers from Qatari authorities after what it described as “a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events” involving several...

Qatar’s Al Meera removes French products amid growing boycott movement

News

Harrowing details emerge in abandoned baby, strip search case as Qatar...

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby discovered at airport

DN Special Reports

French fascist leader Marine Le Pen takes aim at Qatar for...

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart. Let’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Outrage as women strip searched after abandoned baby discovered at Qatar airport

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Australian government demands answers from Qatari authorities after what it described as “a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events” involving several...
Read more

Qatar’s Al Meera removes French products amid growing boycott movement

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 2
Recent tensions between France and the Muslim world has sparked a boycott movement, prompting Qatar's Al Meera to remove all French products from its...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.