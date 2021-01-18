BREAKING: Saudi Arabia unblocks Qatar’s beIN sports network

A Saudi ban on Qatar’s beIN sports broadcaster has been lifted after more than three years.

Sources in the neighbouring kingdom confirmed the move on Monday, the latest move in steps towards reconciliation with Doha.

This comes just weeks after the Gulf Cooperation Council signed the Al-Ula declaration at the annual summit to end a three-year dispute that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar and impose an illegal air, land and sea blockade.

BeoutQ piracy

Shortly after the 2017 blockade, the Qatari broadcaster was blocked to hundreds of thousands of subscribers in Saudi Arabia.

Two months later, Saudi-based outfit beoutQ, began broadcasting content stolen from beIn. The signal was transmitted using Saudi Arabia-based communications satellite operator, Arabsat.

BeoutQ’s sophisticated theft of intellectual property developed when it launched set-top boxes and started selling subscription packages to air English, Italian, Spanish and German football games.

The channel also pirated numerous international sporting events including Super Bowl LII, the UEFA Champions League Final, the NBA Finals, multiple Formula 1 races, and all 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a joint statement by FIFA, the AFC, UEFA, the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, LFP and the Premier League on the MarkMonitor publication of an investigative report into the operations of beoutQ, they said:

“The report confirms without question that beoutQ’s pirate broadcasts have been transmitted using satellite infrastructure owned and operated by Arabsat. Cutting off its access to transmission services would be a major step in the fight to stop beoutQ. We all, individually and collectively, remain committed to bringing an end to international sports piracy.”

In June, the World Trade Organisation ruled in favour of beIN Sports in a dispute over the piracy charges.

The ruling, piracy charges and concerns over the kingdom’s human rights record led to the scrapping of a £300 million ($390,930,000) Saudi bid to purchase an 80 percent stake in Premier League team, Newcastle United.

Questions still remain about the beOutQ piracy network linked and whether Saudi Arabia will pay compensation for the millions of dollars beIN lost as a result.

In July, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC) permanently terminated beIN’s license and fined the broadcast 10 million Saudi riyals.

