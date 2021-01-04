18.5 C
BREAKING: Saudi-Qatar border opens after three-year blockade

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Amiri Diwan

After more than three years of an illegal air, land and sea blockade, restrictions have been lifted.

Kuwait on Monday confirmed the blockade on Qatar has been lifted after more than three years of a dispute that has fractured the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia agreed to open its land border with Qatar on Monday, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said.

The Kuwaiti diplomat stated that the opening of the water and land borders will begin on Monday, hours ahead of the much-anticipated 41st GCC Summit.

Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have reached an agreement which led to the end of the embargo on the Gulf peninsula.

Meanwhile, a senior US official from the Trump administration also confirmed the news, saying an agreement to end the GCC crisis will be signed at the summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Senior US advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to be attend the signing at the summit.

The announcement came hours after Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a phone call with Sheikh Tamim and the Saudi Crown Prince.

The summit on Tuesday will be held in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula.

Commenting on the news, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the GCC summit “will be an inclusive” and “uniting” event that will reflect aspirations towards reunification and solidarity.

