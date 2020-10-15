34.4 C
Doha
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Cabinet steps towards establishing Qatar ‘global standards’

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Business
Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry. [MoCI]

Qatar is set to adopt international standards as Qatari standards, after the first draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry was approved by the Cabinet.

Qatar's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft decision by Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt international standards as Qatari standards. 

The Cabinet meeting at the Amiri Diwan also agreed to adopt an international technical regulation as a Qatari technical regulation, a move that was initiated by the minister. 

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Khalid al-Thani.

Details of the proceedings were later issued by Issa al-Nuaimi, the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

The decision comes amid hopes of developing a national standards system in Qatar, which will keep pace with successive developments and improve the quality of goods. 

In addition, another minister’s draft decision to determine the equipment, devices, and materials for Civil Defence was approved by the Cabinet during the meeting. 

The Cabinet also reviewed the following several issues, including the preservation of turtles and seabirds from extinction and the ban on hunting seagulls, and took the appropriate decisions.

The comes come after Qatar in June obtained the approval of the Global System of Standards: GS1, by unanimous vote to establish its first barcode office for Qatari products thanks to the work of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Development Bank.

The ministry posted a statement on Twitter announcing that the code 630 has been designated to mark all products made domestically, allowing for Qatari produce to be easily identified in stores across the country, but more importantly enabling local manufacturers to export globally.

With an internationally recognised and registered barcode, this can be a significant step in the path to economic diversification; whereby non-oil and gas exports can increase and start generating income.

