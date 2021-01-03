Calling all beach lovers: Three new resorts to open in Qatar

Following an increase in demand for local holiday destinations due travel restrictions, the government announces plans to build three new beach resorts.

Most people in Qatar would have noticed the huge increase in traffic heading up the Al-shamal road on Thursdays as families and friends rush to pitch their tents or set up their barbecues on the beach in Fuwayrit or Marouna.

With travel not being an option for the most part of 2020, citizens and residents looked to find an escape here in Qatar, and the peninsula’s expansive coastline proved to be an invaluable getaway.

The problem is that much of the sea-front is underdeveloped or lacks any services. It seems that authorities have finally decided to remedy this, and realised the huge financial opportunity in doing so.

Three new beach resorts are currently in the works as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry [MoCI] invites potential investors to attend an event to learn about investment opportunities in the new projects.

In cooperation with the Qatar National Tourism Council [QNTC], the MoCI announced that the resorts will be established in Ras Abrouq, Fuwayrit and and Bin Ghannam. Investors will partner with the public sector to deliver the hospitality projects.

The establishment of the beaches comes as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to diversify its economy by supporting non-oil sectors including tourism.

The MoCI called investors wishing to learn about the opportunities to attend an event on January 13th at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Last year, staycations became a local trend amid restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Between January and June, nearly 1,000 hotel keys were added to the country’s growing list while some 21,500 rooms are currently under construction according to a report by ValuStrat.

Earlier in 2017, Qatar launched the Next Chapter of its National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 5.6 million visitors annually by 2023. The five-year plan’s objectives also include raising the contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP to QAR 41.3 billion.

