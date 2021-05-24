Calling all bookworms! Qatar National Library to re-open on Sunday, 30 May

Missed your favorite study spot? Well, the wait is almost over.

With Covid-19 numbers steadily decreasing in the country, Qatar National Library (QNL) has announced it will be reopening its doors to the public again on Sunday, 30 May.

The library will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, QNL said in a Twitter post, and will be closed at weekends.

All visitors must book an appointment beforehand to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing requirements can be met.

Library users will be asked to show a green Ehteraz on arrival and have their temperatures checked. They will also have to wear masks at all times in accordance with the government’s health regulations.

More regulations will be announced on the library’s website soon, QNL said.

