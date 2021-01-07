23 C
Doha
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Calling all collectors! ‘Mal Lawal’ auction offers rare decades-old gems

By Menatalla Ibrahim

The auction will include articles and pictures from the 1960s and 1970s for all collectors to enjoy.

Curious to know what life looked like decades ago? Say no more. Mal Lawal auction is set to kick off on January 7 and will include pictures, articles, antiques, and several materials from the 60s. 

Hosted by Albahie Auction House, the sale will take place at Katara–the Cultural Village. 

Several of the lots included in the auction are currently available for the preview exhibition at Katara building 22C.

Collectors will have the opportunity to choose between 122 lots, including a specimen of 50 riyals issued by the Qatar and Dubai Monetary Council in 1966, an antique Philips television with wooden cabinet from the ‘60s, and a brass medal of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad issued on the occasion of the opening of the National Museum of Qatar in 1975.

The auction will also include pictures of students in the primary stage of Al-Gharafa Boys School for 1972–1973 as well as driving license issued by Qatar in 1965.

Those interested in bidding are advised to register for the auction ahead of time on the official website, by e-mail or telephone.

Though the auction is free for everyone, registration is required for entry.

