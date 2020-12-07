22 C
Doha
Monday, December 7, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Calls to rehabilitate ‘healing’ Aamriya sulfur well into thermal resort

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Image for illustrative purposes [Pexels]

If proven to be beneficial, it can be developed into a thermal resort.

Citizens are calling on authorities to develop the Al Aamriya sulfur well into a thermal resort due to its alleged healing potentials, local daily Arrayah reported.

The sulfur-rich well, which is located in the Ain Al-Harjah area, has waters that have been proven to be therapeutically beneficial, the report added.

A number of citizens urged authorities to rehabilitate the sulfur wells site to make it accessible for the public. They also suggested it be turned into a tourist site to attract global visitors.

Calls to assume more responsibility at the site have echoed for years.

In a news report released three years ago, Nayef Al-Ahbabi, a member of the Central Municipal Council and representative of the 21st district, requested the government create a full-functioning resort.

Read also: New water park and resort hotel planned for Lusail island

Qatari resident Muhammad Al-Marri told Arrayah that the well has proven to be highly effective in treating skin diseases and allergies. He claimed that the sulfur water has successfully healed the skin of those who bathed in it.

Residents also urged the government to launch tests at the site to decipher whether it is safe for human usage.

Al Aamriya well is the first of its kind with potential healing abilities in Qatar. It already attracts locals from around the country.

However, due to the lack of ease in reaching the site, visits to the well are difficult. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar to support thousands of Palestinian refugees with education

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The fund aims to rebuild education systems and provide them with a proper teaching environment. Qatar Fund For Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Read more
Sports

Qatari horse rider Al Qadi grabs Big Tour win

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatari rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi guided Gibria-B to a Big Tour win on the last day of the fifth round of the Longines...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Qatar planning ‘normal’ post-pandemic FIFA World Cup 2022

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The official from the world cup hosting body says that the preparations towards the expected "normal" games also helped expose the conditions of migrant...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

Qatar’s public transport to go green

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.