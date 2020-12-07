Calls to rehabilitate ‘healing’ Aamriya sulfur well into thermal resort

If proven to be beneficial, it can be developed into a thermal resort.

Citizens are calling on authorities to develop the Al Aamriya sulfur well into a thermal resort due to its alleged healing potentials, local daily Arrayah reported.

The sulfur-rich well, which is located in the Ain Al-Harjah area, has waters that have been proven to be therapeutically beneficial, the report added.

A number of citizens urged authorities to rehabilitate the sulfur wells site to make it accessible for the public. They also suggested it be turned into a tourist site to attract global visitors.

Calls to assume more responsibility at the site have echoed for years.

In a news report released three years ago, Nayef Al-Ahbabi, a member of the Central Municipal Council and representative of the 21st district, requested the government create a full-functioning resort.

Qatari resident Muhammad Al-Marri told Arrayah that the well has proven to be highly effective in treating skin diseases and allergies. He claimed that the sulfur water has successfully healed the skin of those who bathed in it.

Residents also urged the government to launch tests at the site to decipher whether it is safe for human usage.

Al Aamriya well is the first of its kind with potential healing abilities in Qatar. It already attracts locals from around the country.

However, due to the lack of ease in reaching the site, visits to the well are difficult.

