Can expats invest in the Qatari stock market?

Interested in investing in the Qatari stock market? Doha News takes you through the steps you need to become an investor.

Expats can invest in the growing Qatari stock market by trading securities listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Some of the companies you can invest in are banks such as QNB, Commercial Bank of Qatar, as well as leading companies such as Baladna, Al Meera, Barwa Holdings, Ooredoo and Vodafone.

The great news is there is no minimum amount you need to invest in the stock market. Making a trade will cost you 0.00275% of the total price of the trade, with a minimum amount set at QR 30 for the transaction fee.

To become an investor, all you need to do is follow the below steps:

Open or have an existing current or savings in one of the banks in Qatar

Visit your bank and get an IBAN statement

Visit Qatar Central Securities Depository with their passport and Qatar ID, where you will fill out the ‘New shareholder application form.’ You will receive the National Investor Number after giving these documents and paying QR. 100.

Then, you must open an account with one of the 8 stock brokers listed with the Qatar Stock Exchange .

The brokers will walk you through activating your account, funding it and making trades

Start building your portfolio and happy investing!

“People should start earning as early as possible, even in small amounts,” Samer Abou Zaghla, QSE Education Manager said in a webinar called ‘Introduction to Trading on QSE’ on Wednesday

QSE has also published also has do’s, don’ts and best practices for novice investors on their website.