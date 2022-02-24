Careem launches food delivery service in Qatar

Careem’s multi-service platform in Qatar now offers food delivery in addition to multiple ride-hailing options.

Careem, the region’s most trusted multi-service platform, has opened its highly popular food delivery service to its customers in Qatar, bringing the best selection of Qatar’s diverse food scene to customers’ doors in minutes.

Careem connects hungry citizens and residents to food from familiar international favourites such as Hardees and Jollibee, as well as local brands like Patisserie Opera and Salt. Food orders are delivered by Careem Captains to any location in Qatar. The service is currently available in Doha, Lusail, Um Sallal Mohamed, but is rapidly expanding across the country.

Khaled Nuseibeh, General Manager of Careem in Qatar, said, “We are thrilled to make some of Qatar’s most popular restaurants more easily accessible to customers for a record low delivery fee during February. Doha has one of the most vibrant community food scenes in the region and it’s been exciting working with some incredible brands to create greater access for customers. Our food delivery service is known for having a reliable network of delicious restaurants as well as an intuitive app experience that connects customers to multiple services.”

The benefit of Careem’s multi-service platform is that Customers can use the same card details and pre-saved locations and preferences for multiple daily services, including Food Delivery as well as ride-hailing with Careem GO, Careem Comfort, and Careem MAX. Customers can earn rewards points on every ride and order which can then be redeemed for discounts on rides, ride packages and food orders or donations.

The Careem app helps restaurant owners to expand their customer base, payments, and logistic capabilities. Food partners gain access to Careem’s 55 million registered users, Careem Pay payments infrastructure, as well as a fast-growing network for last-mile delivery.

The expansion of Careem Food in Qatar creates further job opportunities for Careem Captains, many of who have been working with Careem since it was launched in the country in 2016.

To use the food or ride-hailing services, Customers need to download the Careem app, click “Food” or “Car” on the home screen and choose their preferred merchant or car option.

