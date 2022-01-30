23 C
Doha
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Careem reduces ride fares in Qatar by 10%

By Doha News Team

[Techcrunch+]

Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, has reduced fares for GO, its value-focused car category, making it the cheapest priced ride in Qatar. 

Customers can now book trips for as little as QAR 7.5, which is 10% lower than previous fares. This means that a trip from the Old Airport to West Bay will fall from QAR 15 to QAR 14.

The reduced fares are a win-win for both Customers and Captains, the title the company uses for its drivers, as Careem has decreased its margins to ensure that Captains earn more than 80% of the trip fare.

Commenting on the new pricing model, Khaled Nuseibeh, General Manager of Careem EMGCC, said:  “With demand for rides exceeding supply during peak hours, we saw a need for a more affordable alternative. By reducing fares for Careem GO, we are opening up our platform to more people across Qatar and providing more business for our hard-working Captains, thereby ensuring that everyone can get their day moving with Careem without compromising on experience or reliability.”

A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app.

Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 100 cities across 13 countries and has created two million income-generating opportunities in the region.

Careem offers Customers access to Qatar’s best restaurants through Careem Food, as well as a range of ride options including Careem GO, Careem Comfort and Careem Max.

Through the use of Artificial Intelligence and smart dispatching, the Careem app assigns Customers with the closest Captain according to wait time whilst taking into consideration variables such as time of day and traffic, for more effortless and personalized mobility and delivery.

The Careem platform further enables people to use multiple daily services with one set of payment details as well as pre-saved locations and preferences.

