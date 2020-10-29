32.8 C
Doha
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Cash-strapped Oman gets $1 billion in aid from ally Qatar

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPoliticsBusiness
Source: Oman Daily

Doha has extended support to Muscat amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Oman has reportedly received $1 billion in direct financial support from Qatar in response to an economic crisis caused mainly by the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Oman needs oil prices to average $105 a barrel to balance the fiscal deficit, which could widen to 16.9% of gross domestic product this year from a 7% deficit last year, according to the International Monetary Fund [IMF], the report said.

The IMF has also forecasted that Oman’s GDP would contract by 10% this year due to lower oil prices and the economic burdens of the coronavirus pandemic. With oil prices at least $40 a barrel, Oman faces a financial deficit of more than an estimated 18% of GDP this year.

The report also noted Oman has already introduced “revenue-raising and cost-cutting” measures to combat the economic turbulence, which includes introducing a 5% sales tax next year and plans for an income tax on high earners. 

According to Bloomberg, Muscat reportedly opened discussions with neighbouring Gulf countries to obtain financial support to elevate its current economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Oman has signed a one-year $2 billion bridge loan with a group of international and regional banks.

Read also: Qatar inks $140 million deal to buy Antalya port

Oman’s ties with Qatar have deepened since the Saudi-led blockade in 2017, with Muscat supporting Doha mainly through the provision of alternative trade routes.

In 2018, nearly eight months following the blockade, Qatar and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of investment and trade, which was described as a  “solid relationship” between the allies.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Reports
00:01:01

EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby discovered at airport

Doha News Team - 0
Doha News has obtained exclusive footage that shows the moments immediately after a newborn baby girl was found at Qatar’s main airport. Want more from...
Read more
DN Special Reports

EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby discovered at airport

Doha News Team - 8
Doha News has obtained exclusive footage that shows the moments immediately after a newborn baby girl was found at Qatar’s main airport.  CCTV footage from...
Read more
Sports

Qatar to host squash championship 2020 next week

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
New week, new tournament: Qatar is already preparing to host the 19th edition of the men’s PSA Qatar Classic, an annual international squash tournament...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart. Let’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar’s Al Meera removes French products amid growing boycott movement

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 2
Recent tensions between France and the Muslim world has sparked a boycott movement, prompting Qatar's Al Meera to remove all French products from its...
Read more

Outrage as women strip searched after abandoned baby discovered at Qatar airport

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Australian government demands answers from Qatari authorities after what it described as “a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events” involving several...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.