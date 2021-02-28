Cat on a plane: Feline flyer triggers havoc onboard Doha-bound flight

A cat found its way onto a flight from Khartoum to Doha and was only noticed 30 minutes after the flight had taken off.
A Tarco flight from Khartoum International Airport scheduled to land in Doha had an unusual passenger onboard that caused major disruptions to the flight.
Crew onboard the Sudanese aircraft were shocked to find a cat in the cockpit 30 minutes after takeoff.
Read also: Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online
The cat allegedly attacked the captain, causing him to U-turn to Khartoum Airport for an emergency landing, according to social media reports.
A source told local Sudanese newspaper Al Sudani that the cat found its way onto the plane while it was parked in the hangar prior to the flight to Doha.