CCTV footage reveals teacher did not assault student

Reports of alleged abuse by a teacher to a 12 year-old student have been clarified by Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education after a thorough investigation.

Doha News had previously reported that a teacher at a private school has allegedly carried a student and thrown him to the ground for ‘disobeying’ his orders. The student’s parents told Al Sharq newspaper earlier that the teacher’s violence caused several bruises and abrasions all over their son’s body.

As a response, some members of the department of private affairs at the ministry conducted an immediate inspection visit to the school shortly after the incident to evaluate the situation and document the accuracy of the information given by the student.

However, CCTV footage obtained by authorities revealed that the pupil was not assaulted by the teacher. Instead, the footage showed he was trying to break a fight that took place between two separate grades during break time.

The incident took place after the student, who is in Grade eight, entered the stadium and took a ball from several younger students in the middle of their game, according to testimony by other witnesses.

Consequently, the younger students, who are in Grade 7, fought him over the ball, which lead the student to fall to the ground and sustain injuries. The teacher, among others, then immediately intervened to break the fight.

The student was withdrawn from the playground for his safety and to prevent any other escalations, but resisted and went to the school administration to call his parents, according to the Ministry’s findings.

The young boy has falsely accused the teacher of severely beating him to his parents before being taken to hospital by the ambulance.

In a statement, the Gulf nation’s education ministry reiterated the importance of observing accuracy and objectivity regarding any incident related to the school community.

It also added that it will not tolerate any violation of laws, instructions, and regulations governing the educational process by any party whatsoever.

Any complaints or comments can be issued through MOEHE’s website, social media accounts, and its call center number 155.