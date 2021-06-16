Ceasefire breaks as Israel launches fresh attacks on Gaza

During Ramadan this year, Israeli forces carried out a series of crackdowns and attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem and Gaza.

Israel launched renewed airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday night, breaking a Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire that ended a deadly 11-day bombardment on the besieged strip in May.

The fresh attacks prompted global calls for immediate action to end Israeli aggression, with the hashtag #GazaUnderAttack trending worldwide.

Gaza is under attack yet again. You went silent after the ceasefire. When will you realize the attacks against Gaza never stops, the occupation never just pauses. Be consistent in your support for Palestine. Don’t stop talking about Palestine.#GazaUnderAttack — #SaveSheikhJarrah 𓂆 زين (@falastiinya) June 15, 2021

“Gaza is under attack yet again. You went silent after the ceasefire. When will you realise the attacks against Gaza never stops, the occupation never just pauses. Be consistent in your support for Palestine. Don’t stop talking about Palestine. #GazaUnderAttack,” tweeted one user.

Another Twitter user said,” Here we go again, Zionists are breaching the agreement of ceasefire again. Israel is firing again to get to another potential violation war. No voices are raised yet.”

No casualties have yet been confirmed but the attack comes just hours after a controversial Israeli Flag March held by settlers in Jerusalem.

Palestinian protests against the march were met with a heavy response, with Israeli forces shutting down Arab markets and attacking peaceful demonstrators to make way for settlers participating in the march.

At least 33 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at protesters, according to Palestine’s Red Crescent.

On Tuesday, thousands of Israelis took to the streets chanting “death to Arabs” as part of the government-approved event.

The march was slammed by several Palestinian officials and diplomats who described it as a “provocation” that could spark a new round of attacks weeks after the Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

On Tuesday, the Arab League condemned the Israeli Flag March during its latest consultative session in Doha.

In a joint press statement released after the third session, which focused on the ongoing occupation of Palestine, members of the league expressed concerns over Israel’s continuous provocations against Palestinians as a new government took the reigns in Tel Aviv.

🚨#Breaking: After today’s provocative March of Israeli flags in occupied #Jerusalem, Israel is NOW bombing #Gaza (1:00 am local #Palestine time) It appears that Israeli once again has violated international law and broken the terms of the “ceasefire”. #GazaUnderAttack @UN https://t.co/61zpifIPMy — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) June 15, 2021

“We noticed that [the new Israeli government] started off with extremely negative statements about peace and the Palestinians and therefore we fully condemn them,” read one part of the statement.

The new government now sees far-right wing Naftali Bennett as Prime Minister after former PM Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted following a 12 year term in office.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that the diplomats also “agreed on steps that can be taken collectively to stop the Israeli violations in Jerusalem”.

May attacks

During Ramadan this year, Israeli forces carried out a series of crackdowns and attacks on Palestinians at the Al Aqsa mosque and the Damascus Gate in Occupied Jerusalem.

The provocations were met with an ultimatum by Hamas, which demanded Israel withdraws it forces from Al Aqsa and the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, one of the only remaining Palestinian areas in the capital facing forced dispossession by Israel.

This triggered a response, and on May 10, Israel began a brutal bombardment campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 255 Palestinians, including 66 children.

Occupying Israeli forces have also conducted brutal attacks and arrests on protesters and journalists covering calls to halt the forced dispossession of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah and the neighbourhood of Silwan alike.

