Celebrate Mother’s Day with these thoughtful gift ideas from a mother

In Qatar, Mother’s Day is celebrated on March 21st, and after possibly one of the toughest years of our lives, it’s important we let our mums know just how grateful we are.

Of course, the love, gratitude and respect we show mum should not just be limited to the annual Mother’s Day. However, an added global reminder and celebration of our wonderful and resilient mothers can prove to be a powerful show of love.

This year more than any has been intense for families, especially mothers. To help you show your mother gratitude, here are some gift ideas for this Mother’s Day:

Workshop at Qur’anic Botanic Garden: For those that love plants, being able to take a workshop hosted by the garden is a nice treat. In the past, the Qur’anic Botanic Garden has hosted incredibly inspiring workshops such as Flower Pot decoration with rice paper workshop, centrepiece arrangement workshop, and a gardening basics workshop.Spending the morning or evening at the beautiful and relaxing Qur’anic Botanic Garden while enjoying an inspirational workshop is a lovely way to show appreciation to mum.

Solid Coloured Matt Ceramic Mug from Gift Shed: Being gifted the right mug is always nice. For coffee or even tea lovers, a meaningful mug is a token of appreciation. If you know she’ll absolutely love it, which she probably will, treat a mum to her favourite colours and add in some of her favourite coffee.

Tickets to drive-in cinema: Sometimes, the best thing to do is sit back, grab some popcorn, and watch a movie. Qatar has made this a relaxing experience with the drive-in cinema. Updated often, there are movies and days to choose from. Perhaps, a movie night out with her girls is just what mum would love to do soon. With tickets to the drive-in cinema, she can sit back and enjoy the movie from the comfort of her car and with whomever she’d like to be with on a fun Friday or Saturday night.

A day at the museum (National Museum of Qatar) and Desert Rose Cafe: The National Museum of Qatar is interactive and offers so many different galleries, as well as Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani’s Palace, which is considered to be the heart of the Qatari national identity. To be able to walk through it at your own pace and enjoy every gallery in detail would be a beautiful opportunity. Not just that, but Desert Rose Cafe by Chef Noof Al-Marri offers beautiful Qatari cuisine that would be the cherry on top to a day well spent at the museum.

Al Messila Resort: Qatar’s premier luxury resort is focused on health and wellness through inspirational vibes, and is home to the largest and most luxurious spa in the country. It offers alternative, traditional, and therapeutic treatments, as well as indoor and outdoor pools, and so much more. It could be just what mum needs to fill her cup and energise.

Purple Island: Planning a surprise trip to Purple Island with 365 adventures could be just what mum needs to explore the beauty of Qatar and change things up. If it’s something you know mum would love, then a thoughtful gift idea would be an experience padding on a kayak through the mangrove forests of Purple Island. Mum will even get the chance to see Qatar’s stunning north eastern coast when traveling to the island.

Qinwan dates, coffee, Netflix, and chill: Perhaps, mum wants a day in to rest while the kids are out. Actually, mum would definitely enjoy a day in the house to chill! Make sure the house is spotless, her favourite snacks are stocked. Have some Qinwan dates ready by her bed, as well as her favourite cup of coffee and Netflix on standby. For top marks, change the bedsheets, have her favourite pyjamas ready and pre-order her dinner to arrive just on time. Remind mum that her mental and physical rest is important and valuable.

Mother’s Day is everyday, because mothers are powerful sources that provide the earth with essential energy and rhythm. A gift for mum is a reminder that her hard work and dedication is appreciated, not just on Mother’s Day, but always and forever.

Chereen Shurafa is a Doha based community counsellor, writer, and certified change coach. She is the founder of “Dear Chereen”, an online platform dedicated to mindfulness, mental health, and inspiration.

