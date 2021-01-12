21.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Celebrations in Qatar and Saudi Arabia as families reunite

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Families reuniting at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Source: Twitter/Marsal Qatar English

Flowers, tears of joy, and warm hugs: celebrations fill Doha and Riyadh’s airports as families reunite after more than three years of separation.

The first direct Qatar-Saudi flights completed their journeys on Tuesday, marking an historical moment for all GCC families who’ve been affected by the three-year-long blockade. 

Qatar Airways’ flight to Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport landed at 3 pm Saudi time. Flight QR 1164 Boeing 787-8 marked the first-ever direct flight to Saudi Arabia since the 2017 blockade.

Boarding of the first Qatar-Saudi
Arabia flight since the blockade.

Before the flight departed Hamad International Airport, officials told Doha News that the plane was almost completely full. To mark the historic occasion, Doha News went to the airport to film the first batch of travellers. 

First flight from Doha to Riyadh since 2017

Upon their arrival, people were greeted warmly as family members and friends rushed to hug their loved ones at the airport in an emotional moment. Thousands of people have not seen their families since the blockade, making the recent Al Ula declaration not only a significant political move, but an eagerly awaited step to reunite families after years of separation. 

People reuniting with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia. Source: Twitter/@jaberalharmi

Read also: Bahrain opens up its airspace days after Saudi Arabia, UAE

Some even brought flowers, waiting patiently for a warm welcome to embrace their loved ones.

People reuniting with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia. Source: Twitter/@jaberalharmi

A Saudi citizen hugging an elderly who just landed. Source: Twitter/@jaberalharmi

The national carrier announced that it would restart daily service to Riyadh, four weekly flights to the Red Sea city of Jeddah and daily flights to the eastern city of Damman using wide-body aircraft. 

People reuniting with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia. Source: Twitter/@jaberalharmi

“We also look forward to resuming a strong relationship with our trade and cargo partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the major airports in the country,” Qatar Airways said in a statement. 

Shortly after the QA plane landed, a Saudia flight touched down in Doha and passengers were greeted with gift bags and warm welcomes. 

Shots of the first Saudi plane Flag of Saudi Arabia arrived to Hamad International Airport, coming from Riyadh following the resumption of flights between Saudi and Qatar. Source: Twitter/Marsal Qatar English.

Qatar’s flag carrier, vessels and vehicles are now able to freely move through the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia’s territories after being banned from doing so for over three years.

The crisis was triggered in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all ties with Doha and imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade over accusations it “supports terrorism”. Qatar has consistently and categorically rejected the accusations, saying the move against Doha was an attempt to strip it of its sovereignty.

On January 5th, the countries involved in the dispute announced they would fully restore diplomatic relations after signing the Al-Ula Declaration during a ceremony at the annual GCC summit.

Read also: BREAKING: Saudi-Qatar border opens after three-year blockade.

The declaration stipulated several collaborations, among them providing GCC citizens with the freedom of movement, investment, employment and equal opportunities in education and healthcare across the region.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar ‘ready to mediate’ between Saudi and rivals Iran and Turkey

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Tensions between Ankara and Riyadh reached an all-time high following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. But there...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatari Diar to resume Egypt mega project

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Qatari company owns several projects in Egypt, many of which were put on hold in 2017 when Cairo imposed an illegal land, air...
Read more
News

No quarantine for those travelling to Abu Dhabi from Qatar

Ameera AlSaid - 0
No direct flights have been announced yet between Abu Dhabi and Doha following the lifting of air, land and sea blockade, but a resumption...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.