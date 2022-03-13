22 C
Doha
Monday, March 14, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Chad political dialogue kicks off in Qatar following delay

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: QNA

Doha has played a key regional and international role as a mediator between warring factions in different parts of the world.

The long-awaited Chad talks, facilitated by Qatar, have kicked off in the Gulf state on Sunday following a delay.

The talks were initially scheduled to take place on 27 February, but were delayed due to logistical issues and an agreement over the Chadian attendees at the talks.

Qatar was represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi attended the talks and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani.

Meeting ahead of Qatar-facilitated Chad talks takes place in Doha

Libyan Foreign Affairs Najla El Mangoush, and Mahamat Zene Cherif, Chad’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad were also in attendance.

The talks come after Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani agreed to support to all Chadian sides in reaching a political resolution following years of political unrest, since gaining its independence from France in 1960.

“Qatar has friendly relations with the Republic of Chad, and we hope that they will continue to develop at various levels. On that note, we did not hesitate to accept the invitation of the brothers from Chad to host these negotiations,” said Al Muraikhi during his opening remarks.

The Head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Deby, sees the Doha-facilitated dialogue as a chance to pave the way for long-promised “free and transparent” elections.

Deby assumed power after his father and former President Idriss Deby, was killed amidst fighting between government and rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) on 20 April, 2021.

At the time, the late president was re-elected at the time for a sixth-term. The Libya-based group’s, FACT, leader Mahamat Mahdi Ali was not at the talks.

Before the latest dialogue in Doha, the Gulf state had sponsored the signing of the “Doha Accord”, also known as the “Darfur agreement”, between Khartoum and N’Djamena in 2009.
A Doha-facilitated agreement, co-sponsored with Libya, was also signed amidst tensions between Sudan and Chad in 2008. At the time, Sudan and Chad exchanged accusations over supporting rebel attacks inside their territories.

_______________________________________________________________

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar’s Foreign Minister heads to Moscow for talks over nuclear deal and the war in Ukraine

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state has long called for the resumption of the 2015 nuclear accord. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is heading to...
Read more
In Depth

From favourite place in Doha to Türkiye’s mediating role: DN’s exclusive with Turkish ambassador to Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The diplomat spoke to Doha News in an exclusive in-depth interview. After years of working in the business sector, Mustafa Göksu found himself in a diplomatic...
Read more
Politics

Qatar hosts face-to-face meeting between Taliban and US during Antalya Forum

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
No country has recognised the acting Afghan government. Qatar hosted a meeting with the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan and the US, on Friday, on the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.