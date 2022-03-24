Chadian delegations in Doha agree to name Qatar as mediator

The talks in Qatar come as part of its long history of mediation and conflict resolution in different parts of the world.

Chadian delegations in Doha have unanimously agreed to name Qatar as the mediator at the preliminary talks hosted by the Gulf state, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Qatar has hosted the negotiations between Chadian sides since 13 March in a bid to break a political deadlock in the country, paving the way for long-promised “free and transparent” elections.

Chadian media outlet, Ialtchad, reported on Tuesday that Qatar has accepted the delegations’ offer and the talks will continue to take place on Thursday.

The development comes after the Gulf state had played a key mediating role between conflicting sides in different parts of the world.

Last week, Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, said that the Gulf state submitted a proposal to all sides.

There have been no updates on the proposal as Qatar awaits the Chadian sides’ response.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had agreed to host the talks in Doha in an effort to support to all Chadian sides in reaching a political resolution.

The negotiations also come after Qatar and Chad restored diplomatic ties in 2021, after the latter cut off relations with the Gulf state amid the 2017 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) crisis.

The Doha talks also compliment the efforts of Chad’s national reconciliation talks, which are taking place in May.

The head of Chad’s Chad’s Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Deby aims to reach an inclusive agreement by all sides at the talks over a new constitution.

Deby had assumed power after his father and former President Idriss Deby, was killed amidst fighting between government and rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) on 20 April, 2021.

Rebel forces have been launching attacks to topple Deby since 1990.