Champion rider Marc Marquez to skip Qatar MotoGP after injury

Qatar gears up to welcome MotoGP stars for the Losail circuit this week.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not be participating in the Qatar Grand Prix season opener due to an injury, Honda announced.

The world-class driver has been out of action since last July when he broke his right arm during the opening of the Spanish Grand Prix, forcing him to take time off to fully recover.

His injury, caused by a heavy fall, required three bouts of surgery last December, one of which saw bone grafted onto his humerus from his hip.

Medical staff will do a check-up for Marquez on April 12, according to Honda, which rules him out of the Doha GP in Qatar this week.

“After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible,” the champion wrote on Instagram.

Even though the Spanish rider resumed training in February, he has yet to set a date for his return.

Doctors have also allegedly advised him against participating in this weekend’s opening round of the 2021 campaign in Qatar.

“After the last review with the medical team, the doctors have advised me that the most prudent thing was not to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix and to continue with the recovery plan that we have followed in recent weeks,” Marquez said in a statement.

“I would have loved to be able to participate in the opening race of the world championship, but we will have to continue working to be able to recover the optimal conditions that allow us to return to competition.”

Last month, the champion made his first public appearance with Honda at the factory team’s 2021 launch event. Despite setting the Qatar Grand Prix as a target, he later decided to take on his doctor’s advice and play it safe.

Sports hub Qatar will be hosting the opening two races of the 2021 MotoGP season on Friday, kicking off back-to-back races at the Losail circuit between March 28 and April 4.

The entire MotoGP family is expected to be present in Doha for up to five weeks.

