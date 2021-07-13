Checking in? Qatar unveils over 100 hotels ahead of FIFA 2022 World Cup

The new properties are part of Qatar’s mission to become a world-leading destination with aims to welcome tourists from all over the world.

Qatar has revealed that it will be adding over 100 new hotels and hotel apartments to its portfolio of properties as the Gulf nation prepares to host the biggest sporting tournament ever held in the region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The properties are set to create an even more attractive environment for tourists travelling to Qatar and will appeal to a range of travellers.

Among the dazzling portfolio is the Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury hotel that recently opened its doors. The hotel was designed by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia.

The Banyan Tree Doha mimics an oasis in the heart of Doha, through its unique circular architecture that encompasses all facilities and amenities. The hotel boasts five dining options, 341 rooms, suites and residences.

This year will also witness the opening of the Pullman Doha West Bay, a five-star Accor property, the JW Marriott West Bay, and the Steigenberger Hotel.

The new hotels will join Qatar’s impressive 184-property-strong portfolio, which comprises nearly 32,000 room keys.

Read also: Controversial exceptional entry permit dropped for short-term travel

“These upcoming properties are part of our strategy to diversify our offering and broaden our appeal to visitors. We are pleased to expand our global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide travellers with more options to experience the very best of Qatar,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism Akbar Al Baker.

The Pullman Doha West Bay, due to open in late 2021, offers 375 rooms and suites and 93 apartments. It will also include nine creative dining experiences, and a luxurious gym, spa, and outdoor pool.

On the other hand, the 53-story JW Marriott West Bay will be home to a swimming pool on the 30th floor, 297 rooms, a variety of restaurants, and trailblazing facilities.

The Steigenberger Hotel Doha’s proximity to the Hamad International Airport makes it a property to look out for. The hotel will offer 204 rooms and suites, a spa, gym, and a rooftop pool as well as various dining options.

Travel system

As Qatar eases up it’s Covid-19 restrictions, the country could soon see the return of a booming tourism industry.

It’s gearing up for the FIFA 2022 World Cup by pledging to vaccinate fans and spectators to ensure a safe tournament. The nation has also introduced three new lists for quarantine requirements set for different countries.

Green list

Unvaccinated citizens and residents coming from countries under the green list – including pregnant women, lactating mothers, people aged 75 and above – will have to home quarantine for five days.

The countries of the green classification include: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, China, Czechia, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, and South Korea.

Yellow list

Unvaccinated citizens and residents coming from countries under the yellow list – including pregnant women, lactating mothers, people aged 75 and above – must quarantine at a hotel for seven days.

Among the countries on MOPH’s yellow list are Algeria, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Greece, Jordan, Grenada, Kuwait, Latvia, Mexico.

Red list

Unvaccinated citizens and residents coming from countries under the red list – including pregnant women, lactating mothers, people aged 75 and above – must also quarantine at a hotel for an extended period of 10 days.

Among the countries on MOPH’s red list are Afghanistan, Albania, Bangladesh, Benin, Maldives, Yemen, the UK.

All passengers entering Qatar must pre-register on the “Ehteraz” website and attach all the required documents before arriving at a period no less than 12 hours.