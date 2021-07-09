Children allowed in cinemas as Qatar enters third phase of lifting restrictions

The country entered the second phase of the easing of restrictions on 18 June after witnessing a drop in daily community coronavirus cases.

Qatar is proceeding with the third phase of the lifting of restrictions starting from Friday 9 July, as per the cabinet’s latest decision.

Among the many changes include increased capacities at several commercial enterprises as well as the opening of cinemas for children.

“The Cabinet was briefed on the new travel and return policies to the State of Qatar, which will be announced by the competent authorities” statement by state news agency QNA also said, without clarifying when this would be shared.

Despite entering the third phase, the Ministry of Public Health [MOPH] called on all residents and citizens to continue adhering to social distancing and mask policies to further prevent infection.

Updated measures

Children will now be allowed to enter movie theatres as part of the 25% non-vaccinated or partially-vaccinated people permitted on the premises. Cinemas will also continue to operate at a 30% capacity, on the condition that 75% of the customers have completed their Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Libraries and museums will now operate at a 75% capacity.

Weddings will be permitted to take place at hotels and event venues at a capacity that does not exceed 80 people, with a maximum of 10 non-vaccinated people.

A maximum of 15 people who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to gather in closed places in homes, or a maximum of five people if one of them has not completed both doses.

A maximum of 30 people who have completed both doses of the vaccine, or 10 people who have not completed or have yet to receive doses of the vaccine, will be allowed in outdoor areas of homes or majlis.

Up to 15 individuals or family members residing in the same house will be allowed to gather at parks, beaches and corniche. Private beaches will open at 50% capacity. Individual sports such as walking, running and cycling are allowed, while playgrounds and sports equipment in those places will remain closed.

Private educational and training centres, in addition to nurseries and childcare facilities, will operate at 50% capacity, provided that 75% of clients have completed their required vaccine doses. All instructors must be fully vaccinated.

Professional training will now be allowed indoors and outdoors. Amateur training cannot exceed 30 vaccinated people outdoors and 15 vaccinated people indoors on the condition that they take both doses of the vaccine without public attendance.

Local and international sporting events to continue with 30% capacity outdoor, provided 75% of the public are vaccinated, and 20% capacity indoors only for fully vaccinated people. An approval from the ministry is also required for operation.

Health clubs, physical training clubs, and massage services to operate at a 40% capacity, provided that all workers in those facilities and customers have completed doses of the vaccine.

Local and international sporting events to continue with 50% capacity outdoors, provided 75% of the public are vaccinated. Those have yet to take the vaccine or complete their full dose must also take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours before attending the event.

If the sporting events take place indoors, they will be operating at a 30% capacity only for fully vaccinated people.

Amusement parks and all entertainment centres can now operate at a capacity not exceeding 5% in open spaces and 30% in closed spaces, provided that 75% of the customers are fully vaccinated. Children are also allowed to enter and must be counted among the 25% of those who have yet to complete or receive their vaccines.

Salons and barbers will now operate at a 50% capacity only for vaccinated staff and customers, with only one child at a time allowed to enter.

Gyms, health clubs and swimming pools will operate at 50% capacity on the condition that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated. Massage services, saunas, Moroccan and Turkish baths will also be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Indoor pools and waterparks will operate at 30% for those who have completed their doses, with only 25% non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated people allowed to enter, including children.

Public transportation and metro will operate at 50% capacity.

