Children of vaccinated parents ‘exempt from hotel quarantine’

New guidelines for vaccinated arrivals from red zone countries.

Qatar Airways Holidays, in partnership with Discover Qatar, announced updated guidelines for hotel quarantining for arrivals from red zone countries.

According to the website, children (up to 16 years old) will be exempted from hotel quarantine only if accompanied by a parent who has received the full course of the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar. Children will still be required to home quarantine for 7 days.

However, “for parents travelling with a minor aged 16-18 where the minor has not received the vaccine in line with the above qualifications, they will need to book a Welcome Home Package,” a statement on the website said, confirming the need for hotel quarantine.

The updates come as the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said adults (18 or over) can travel immediately after receiving the second dose of the vaccine and are not required to wait 14 days before leaving the country.

That is provided both doses were administered in Qatar.

Those who leave the country will not be exempted from hotel quarantine unless the return date is after 14 days of taking the second dose.

The latest updates come as the total number of current active cases in Qatar surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time in months.

As of Sunday, a total number of 10,686 active Covid-19 cases have been reported, with 474 new infections in the past 24 hours.

So far, Qatar has recorded 262 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the inoculation drive has expanded in recent weeks with the opening of new vaccination centres.

Health authorities also lowered the age of eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine to 50 and confirmed more vaccine shipments have arrived in the country.

This means those who are now eligible for the vaccine are 50 years or older, regardless of their health conditions.

People with moderate chronic medical conditions, healthcare professionals and other key workers in different ministries and government institutions, as well as those working in the education sector, can also be vaccinated.

