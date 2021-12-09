China Suntien Green Energy pens 15-year deal with QatarEnergy

China Suntien Green Energy will sign a sale and purchase deal withe Gulf state for a 15-year steady supply of liquified natural gas.

A subsidiary of China Suntien Green Energy is set to pen a sale and purchase agreement with Qatar for 1 million tonnes per year (mpty) of liquified natural gas (LNG) for 15 years.

The deal between S&T International Natural Gas Trading and Qatargas, which is a subsidiary of QatarEnergy (QE), will begin at the end of 2022 to 2023 for LNG deliveries over a period of 15 years.