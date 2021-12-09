China Suntien Green Energy pens 15-year deal with QatarEnergy

China Suntien Green Energy will sign a sale and purchase deal withe Gulf state for a 15-year steady supply of liquified natural gas.
A subsidiary of China Suntien Green Energy is set to pen a sale and purchase agreement with Qatar for 1 million tonnes per year (mpty) of liquified natural gas (LNG) for 15 years.
The deal between S&T International Natural Gas Trading and Qatargas, which is a subsidiary of QatarEnergy (QE), will begin at the end of 2022 to 2023 for LNG deliveries over a period of 15 years.
The agreement comes after QE signed an LNG deal with China’s Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas that will begin deliveries of 1 million tonnes per year from 2024 for 10 years.
This year, at least 10 Chinese companies, including national oil companies, private LNG importers and gas distributors, have signed more than a dozen long-term contracts with overseas suppliers.
While American LNG producers have made up for the largest share of those deal, many have been signed with suppliers like Qatar and Russia.
China Suntien Green Energy is a governmental natural gas distributor and wind power producer based in the northern Hebei province of China which is building an LNG terminal in Tangshan city.
The project will be divided into three phases and has a total LNG handling capacity of 12 mtpy. The first phase is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2022.
The project consists of constructing of two docks capable of receiving LNG carriers of 80,000-266,000 cubic metres and 20 LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres each.
China Suntien Green Energy is also constructing a 176 km natural gas pipeline that will connect the Tangshan gas terminal with other natural gas pipelines in China, such as the China-Russia natural gas pipeline’s eastern route.