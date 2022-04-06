24.2 C
Doha
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

China’s Qingdao terminal receives its first Qatari gas shipment

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

BusinessTop Stories
Source: QatarGas

According to December reports, China became the world’s largest LNG importer during the first 10 months of 2021.

China’s Qingdao terminal received its first shipment of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Qatar on Sunday, Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said on Tuesday, as cited by Reuters.

The shipment is part of a 10-year agreement signed between what was formerly known as Qatar Petroleum, currently QatarEnergy, and Chinese state oil and gas company Sinopec Corp in 2021.

Under the agreement, Qatar will be providing Sinopec with an annual supply of two million tonnes, around 2.8 billion cubic metres, of LNG starting from this year.

Qatar sends first LNG cargo to China

Qatar had sent out its first cargo of LNG to China in January this year. The shipment carried 94,000 tonnes of Qatari gas and was discharged into Sinopec’s Tianjin terminal.

The latest shipment, carrying a volume of 205,000 cubic meters, was the first to be offloaded at the Qingdao terminal in the Shandong province.

The Gulf state holds major long-term LNG deals with a number of Asian countries, dominating most of its exports.

In January, Qatar’s exports to China amounted to at least 1 million tonnes, coming second place after India, which received more than 1.2 million tonnes.

Qatar and China’s LNG ties date back to 2009, when the Asian country received its first shipment of Qatari gas. The Gulf state has since provided China with more than 62 million tonnes of LNG.

Last year, QatarEnergy signed a separate 15-year LNG deal with China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation’s (CNNOC) subsidiary, the Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited.

Under the agreement, Qatar will deliver 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum starting from January 2022.

Qatar has been signing more major agreements with key countries as it moves towards dominating global LNG production through the North Field Expansion project. The multi-billon project is the biggest of its kind, aiming to increase Qatar’s annual LNG production capacity from 77 million metric tonnes to 126 million tonnes by 2027.

One agreement between Qatar and China in a bid to ramp up the Gulf state’s production was signed last October.

QatarEnergy ordered four new LNG tankers from China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd. (Hudong), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

The deal, the first with Hudong, seeks to meet the needs of future LNG tanker requirements for the North Field expansion project.

According to December reports, China became the world’s largest LNG importer during the first 10 months of 2021, with imports averaging at 10.3 bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day).

The recorded imports marked a 24% increase during the same period in 2020, outranking Japan. Qatar, the US and Malaysia covered 11% of China’s total LNG imports during the same period.

__________________________________________________________________

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Qatar’s energy minister named as 2022’s Energy Executive of the Year

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Qatari official has placed the Gulf state on the world map of key natural gas suppliers. Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad...
Read more
Politics

EU officially closes antitrust investigation against QatarEnergy amid energy insecurity

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Europe receives 40% of its gas supplies from Russia and almost a third of the shipments pass through Ukraine. European Union regulators have closed their...
Read more
News

QatarEnergy joins ExxonMobil in exploration offshore Egypt

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The leading producer of liquified natural gas (LNG) has signed similar agreements in various countries. QatarEnergy has acquired 40% interest in an exploration block offshore...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Events & Ticketing

Ticketless fans not allowed entry to Qatar during World Cup over...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar is reportedly planning to open more than 100 hotels and "serviced residences" to satisfy the expected demand. Fans who have failed to secure a match ticket...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

News

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.