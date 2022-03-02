Chiva-Som announces official opening of Zulal Wellness Resort in Qatar

Don’t miss the official opening by Chiva-Som on 29 March.

Featuring as the world’s first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM), Chiva-Som has announced the official opening of Zulal Wellness Resort on 29 March. The resort was previously opened by Msheireb Properties in 2021 albeit without an official launch.

Chiva-Som is a well-known pioneer in the wellness and lifestyle industry that has been administrated by Hua Hin resort in Thailand.

Your wellness journey awaits. Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is pleased to announce its official opening on 29th March 2022. Discover what the first full-immersion wellness resort in the Middle East has to offer in this brand-new video.https://t.co/v4kT5wfJR9 — Zulal Wellness Resort (@resort_zulal) February 28, 2022

Located in Al Khusama, Northern Qatar, an one hour away from Doha, the resort includes more than 120 rooms and suites providing a range of health and recreational services for all ages.

The resort is the first of its kind in Qatar to offer nutrition, fitness, spa, physiotherapy, holistic health and aesthetics using traditional Islamic and Arabic medicine, which are based on Ibn Sina’s writings (known as Avicenna) in 1025.

In the 21st century, the Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) is recognised for restoring life balance through herbal medicines, spiritual therapies, dietary and mind-body practices.

The resort’s name ‘Zulal’ is inspired by the human connection with water as an essential element of life. The meaning of the word in Arabic resembles the pure shape of water.

Spaces with fountains and water pools are devoted to give a feeling of comfort that the ancient Arab sailors sense after facing hardships before starting a new adventure. This is part of keeping the Arabic culture rooted in the resort’s modelling.

Zulal resort is committed to achieving sustainability as part of Qatar’s vision for 2030, abiding by the green practice policies of Msheireb Properties and Chiva-Som, in all the products they use.

When first launcheing Zulal, Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, said, “We are delighted to partner with Msheireb Properties in managing this groundbreaking new resort in Qatar. At Chiva-Som, we believe in a holistic approach to wellness, drawing on the indigenous traditions of each destination. Zulal Wellness Resort continues Chiva-Som’s journey of pioneering and sustainable development, bringing a contemporary take on ancient wellness practices and incorporating them into the over 400 wellness treatments we offer at the resort for complete wellbeing and life transformation”.

What to expect:

Following two paths, the resort tries to integrate both adults and children to maximize benefits of their health and wellness journey.

The adults-only ‘Zulal Serenity’ resort designates seven programmes for guests to fulfill their individual health needs which include relaxation, detox ,weight management and fitness. Extensive wellness facilities also include thermal and hydrotherapy suites; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; spa suites; a well-equipped gymnasium and exercise studios; a state-of-the-art physiotherapy studio; and an aesthetics center.

Meanwhile, another element of the resort is ‘Zulal Discovery’, which is designed to cater for families where the customised programmes offer multi-generations and specific age groups activities. Some programmes centre around teaching children how to value a healthy lifestyle with age-appropriate developmental activities, including arts and crafts—for younger children, kayaking, dancing and personal training—for older children. As well as providing sessions on balancing physical, mental and emotional wellness for older age groups.

The resort also offers an array of restaurants including Arabian and Mediterranean cuisines.

Zulal Wellness Resort was nominated for the ‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat Award’ in 2020.

