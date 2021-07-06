35.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Chris Pratt saw it first: 2022 World Cup featured in new Hollywood movie

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Amazon Prime Video

The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Ever thought you’d watch the 2022 World Cup more than a year before the major sporting event even takes place?

Well, spoiler alert, Chris Pratt did it first in the newly released film “The Tomorrow War”.

Starring Pratt, the film follows a group of time travellers from the year 2051 who warn people from the present about a pending war against a deadly alien species.

Pratt’s character, Dan Forester, learns about the future threat while watching a 2022 World Cup game when the time travellers interrupt the match to warn mankind of the looming conflict.

To save his young daughter and the rest of the world, Forester joins soldiers and civilians in a trip to the future to join the fight against the aliens along with scientist, played by Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, and his father, portrayed by American actor J.K. Simmons.

In a post on Instagram, local Katara Studios announced it played a role in the film production.

“We at Katara Studios are hugely honoured to have played a small part in the production of Amazon Primes’ Original latest Worldwide release, ‘The Tomorrow War’ starring Chris Pratt featuring an ensemble of a well-rounded cast,” the locally-based studio said.

“As the Doha Unit we conducted the production services for the team and want to say congratulations to the family behind this film and their release of a great Movie.”

