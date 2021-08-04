Christian Dior to hold first Middle East exhibition in Qatar

Dior and Qatar Museums have announced that the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition will be held at Doha’s design hub.

A selection of pieces by French luxury fashion house Dior will be on display at the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibit set to be unveiled in Qatar.

The exhibition is the first of its kind for Dior in the Middle East, and will be held at the M7, Doha’s design and innovation hub in Msheireb Dowtown Doha.

The event is a joint collaboration between Dior and Qatar Museums.

The exhibit is the curation of Olivier Gabet, Director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, and will celebrate over seven decades of creativity and design. Some unique pieces will even make their public debut at the exhibition.

Old and new haute couture designs by Christian Dior, as well as those who succeeded him, such as Yves Saint Laurent and Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri will be displayed at the event.

Works and decorative objects from the collections of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris will also be available for enthusiasts to see.

On display will be the famous Bar suit, the white satin jacket and a flowering black skirt that launched the New Look in 1947, redefining femininity and Paris as a city of youth. Versions of the iconic Lady Dior bag reinterpreted for the Dior Lady Art project will also be shown.

The displays will also be decorated with motifs from Dior’s 30 Avenue Montaigne address in Paris.

