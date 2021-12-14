City Center Doha celebrates 20 year anniversary with 20 days of activities, prizes 

One of Qatar’s most popular shopping destinations is hosting a programme full of activities for 20 days.

City Center Doha celebrates its 20th anniversary in a 20-day packed programme with festive decorations, social media activities, competitions and exciting prizes.

The event was marked on Monday in the presence of Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., Sheikh Mohamed Bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO and Managing Director of Aamal Company, and Mr. Baris Sezen, City Center Director.

“Today marks a special occasion for us and for Qatar’s retail sector. Since its opening in 2001, City Center Doha has added great value to Qatar’s business landscape and has been the catalyst for the development of the West Bay area, Doha’s premium business district,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a statement.

“We will continue to invest in City Center Doha to maintain its market-leading position as we always aim to deliver the best to our community and beloved country,” Sheikh Faisal assured visitors.

Some of Doha’s leading media personalities and influencers also attended the press conference.

Senior Marketing Manager at City Centre Iyad Hudaib announced during the conference that a new extension on the second floor has been officially opened, allowing access to several facilities.

This will provide easy access to “the adjoining hotels, Marriott Marquis, JW Marriott, and Rotana City Center, and parking facilities have been upgraded, further enhancing the overall visitor experience. It has also introduced several renown brands, such as BRANDS, RED TAG, Mumuso, Defacto, Flo and more,” said in the press release.

Stores and restaurants at City Center Doha now exceed 300 in total with the mall opening 50 new shops this year alone, Hudaib said.

Some of the new stores that opened recently include English Home, Adidas originals, Levi’s, H&M, Sushi Library, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Tea Time, Krispy Kreme, &deli, Topazz, Stenders among other favourites.

Visitors can now also enjoy a new outdoor area, Soho Square, which is located at the front of the mall, set to feature “premium coffee shops and restaurants all with outdoor seating overlooking an eye-catching new fountain,” organisers noted.

“More than 15 new restaurants, including Pizza Box, South Street Burger, KFC, Chef Alfareej and Cheese Fountain, have opened in a new food court area on the east side, as well as a kids’ playing area.”

For gold lovers, a gold market is set to sprout up at the centre, featuring new gold shops from different countries in the region to meet the needs of Qatar’s diverse population.

“City Center Doha is now a beautiful space that has attracted top regional and international retailers to Qatar, boosted the job market and supported the local community,” Sheikh Mohamed added.

“Ongoing investment by its owners, Aamal Company, ensures that City Center Doha maintains its ability to offer a unique shopping and leisure experience to Qatar’s residents, as well as staying abreast of all the latest retail trends,” he said.

