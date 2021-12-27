“City on the Shoulders” series about Doha’s workers wins international photography prize

A Photographer won an award for capturing Doha’s labor scene

A Doha street photographer has achieved international recognition for his portrayal of workers on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ajeesh Puthiyadath, an IT technician by day and a photography enthusiast by night, pursued his passion for capturing emotive and impactful images through the lens of his camera.

“I brought my first camera from my salary straight after coming from India,” he told Doha News. “I used to love cameras when I was a kid and I love capturing what is happening around me.”

His passion for street photography led him to gain recognition at the Paris International Street Photo Awards (PIPSA) as a Grand Winner in the Street and Architecture Category.

“Street photography connects something about life. It fills with emotion or gives us an insight, which excites me to capture unexpected moments from daily life to make an extraordinary image,” he said.

The photograph that won Puthiyadath the accolade featured two workers carrying a slab in front of Doha city’s skyline. Titled “City on the Shoulders”, it is a depiction of the people that have been instrumental to the city’s development and growth.

“All the structures around the city would not be built without the hard work and sacrifice of workers. This image absorbed the soul of their job.”

Read also: Qatar Labour ministry takes action against company after journalist’s investigation uncovers malpractice

For Puthiyadath street photography is a form of “candid expressions” of what is happening on the ground. His metaphorical and expressive pictures have not only garnered him recognition but also put a spotlight on the subjects in his photographs.

“I am overwhelmed with this achievement and I consider any recognition as the greatest motivator,” he said.

Puthiyadath has received awards in competitions in Doha, Paris, Washington, New York, Delhi, and Minneapolis.

“I am planning to document what is happening to Doha in the lead-up to the world cup, I will continue to take pictures,” he told Doha News.

