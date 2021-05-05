Civil defence ‘contains fire’ at West Bay construction site

Black smoke was seen above Doha’s skyline on Wednesday afternoon.

Civil defence in Qatar contained a fire that broke out at a building under construction in the West Bay on Wednesday.

Videos that circulated online showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the skyscraper.

The cause of the fire at the construction site is yet to be confirmed however authorities assured no casualties were reported.

Buildings in surrounding areas were evacuated and people were safely moved out, sources told Doha News. Streets were also closed off to protect the community.

