‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey.

Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families across all travel classes that give passengers more flexibility and greater privileges.

The airline on Monday announced it would now offer a total of six fare families, including “classic, comfort, and elite” for business class as well as “classic, convenience, and comfort” for economy class.

“Our new fare families are designed to offer greater simplicity, choice, and flexibility to our passengers and further our ambition to offer a best-in-class retail experience,” said Akbar Al Baker, QA Group Chief Executive.

Each of the new fares offers a different set of products and services designed to meet passengers’ needs, QA said.

One of the benefits for the Economy Class tickets is an additional five kilograms of checked baggage allowance for each incremental fare family.

Those booking Economy Class Comfort tickets also benefit from complimentary preferred seating, while those purchasing Economy Comfort or Business Elite tickets are free to make unlimited, complimentary changes to their travel date and are entitled to a fee-free refund.

Extra Q-miles can also be earned for all new fares, depending which option is selected.

“With these new categorisations, it is very clear to the customer what they are buying – there are no hidden fees or additional charges. We are also giving our valued Privilege Club members the opportunity to earn more Qmiles with us to unlock additional benefits or tier upgrades,” Al Baker added.

To ensure passengers enjoy all the privileges offered by the airlines, QA will also reserve a number of “ancillary products and services across each of its fare families to customers booking directly with the airline.”

Passengers opting for the new class system will also be given the option to exchange tickets for a future travel voucher, as well as discounts of up to 40 percent at Qatar Duty-Free (QDF) retail, food and beverage outlets at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Qatar’s airport was ranked the “Third Best Airport in the World”, among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020, its highest rank since it began its operations in 2014.

HIA also became the first entity in the world to achieve independent verification for its implementation of COVID-19 International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Health Safety Protocols from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

