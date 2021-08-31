Club Roma midfielder Nzonzi rejects three-year offer from Qatar’s Al Rayyan: reports

While Al Rayyan SC is keen on Steven Nzonzi, the French player has shown little interest in joining the Qatari club.

Serie A Club Roma star, Steven Nzonzi has rejected a three-year contract from Qatar’s Al Rayyan FC, according to local Roma Press.

While Qatar’s price tag remained a mystery, circulating rumours suggested it was higher than Nzonzi’s current €3 million salary at Roma. The 32-year-old midfielder’s four-year contract with his current club expires in the summer of 2022.

The French player has reportedly turned down a number of offers, including a three-year deal with Benfica, two bids from the Championship and La Liga, a Saudi Arabia deal and most recently the Qatari offer.

Nzonzi has previously made it clear that a sufficient offer will have to hit the €1.5 million mark and consist of a free transfer.

According to Sky Sport, the French player’s exit from Roma is unlikely as the doors for transfers close soon. However, club manager, Jose Mourinho remained optimistic.

“He is a quality player, but as long as the door to the transfer market is not closed, there is the possibility that someone will go and someone else will enter,” Mourinho said.

The comment from the Portuguese football coach, who has publicly shown his keenness to make changes to his own club, comes as no surprise

“Do you know a coach who is satisfied with their squad? Maybe Pochettino [of PSG], nobody else,” he said in a recent press conference.