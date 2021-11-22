26 C
Top Stories

Condolences on Qatari social media after travel blogger dies

By Hala Abdallah

Top Stories
The activist dedicated his time to globally promoting the Qatar 2022 World Cup.  

Social media users in Qatar have been expressing their condolences to the friends and family of Qatari travel blogger Ali bin Mohammed Al Marri who was commonly known as “Hasayf the traveler” after news of his passing broke on Sunday. 

Al Marri had days earlier been admitted to Hamad General Hospital but sadly died due to an undisclosed illness. 

Qatari social media figure Abdullah AlGhafri, also know as QQQ, was among the first to express his grief. #RIP_Hasayf trended in Arabic on Qatari Twitter as a flood of condolences for Al Marri poured in following the news of his death.

Prior to his sickness, Al Marri toured three different continents in his car to promote the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Qatari activist was on a mission to showcase what he described as his country’s great achievement in being the first Middle Eastern nation to win the bid to host the global sporting event.

On Monday, dozens gathered to the Mesaimeer Cemetery to attend his funeral.

 

Twitter users shared videos of Al Marri and his famous car which was decorated with a map of all the countries he planned to visit.

His car also featured a slogan saying “Only cowards refuse to resist.”

In a previous video posted online, Al Marri shared his story with his followers, saying he started his journey from Qatar after Eid al-Fitr earlier in June, and headed from there to Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey.

He traveled through Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Hungary, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Lithuania and Russia. He then headed to Poland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands.

The Qatari traveller also had Belgium, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Great Britain, Spain, and Portugal on his checklist for Europe. 

He also had planned to visit Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Gabon, Angola, among other African nations. His last destination was South Africa before he returned to his home country where he eventually passed away.

